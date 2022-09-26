Chup has gained a total of Rs. 7.38 crore after 4 days of its release on September 23, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie trended well on Day 2-3 and now needs to maintain a steady pace from Monday to Thursday. Chup Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary’s R Balki Thriller and the Guru Dutt Parallels!

View Tweet Here:

#Chup has a decent Weekend 1... Benefitted due to low ticket rates on Day 1... Trended well on Day 2 and 3... Needs to maintain the pace from Mon-Thu... Fri 3.06 cr, Sat 2.07 cr, Sun 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 7.38 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/voe8wIAcqH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2022

