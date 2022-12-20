Rohit Shetty ’s Cirkus is upcoming entertainer audiences are waiting for and the makers have just dropped the teaser of the new song, ‘ Aashiqui ’ from the movie and it seems to be a fun track! Featuring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, 'Aashiqui' song to be out tomorrow on Dec 21. Cirkus Song Sun Zara: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Track Is a Soothing Romantic Number With 60s Vibe (Watch Video).

Cirkus Song Aashiqui Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)