Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal's film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, released on February 23, faced a decline at the box office on its second day. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film earned Rs 2.15 million on Saturday, bringing its total to Rs 6.26 million. Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Film Mints Rs 4.11 Crore In India.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2:

