The Crew team is elated as the film enjoys remarkable success at the box office, amassing Rs 41.13 crore globally in just two days, with a notable surge on the second day. The weekend has significantly bolstered the film's performance. Ektaa Kapoor recently shared a video updating fans on the achievement, captioning it, "The sky’s the limit! Join our crew as we soar to greater glory!" Crew is a female-centric heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Kareena has also celebrated the achievement by Sharing the video on her Instagram stories. Domestically, Crew has raked in an impressive total of Rs 21.15 crore, marking substantial growth on day two. Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Heist Comedy Film Earns Rs 21.15 Crore in India!

Crew Box Office Collection Day 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

