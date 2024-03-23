This year's hottest movie, Crew, has fans in a frenzy. Boasting a powerhouse cast featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, the film has generated buzz ever since its announcement. Now, breaking the mold, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon defy the stereotype of actresses following diets. Rhea Kapoor's fab Instagram post showcases the two actresses gleefully devouring pizza slices sans Tabu. Bebo steals the show, looking absolutely adorable as she savours each bite with pure joy. Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves to This High-Energy Remake of 90s Track With Diljit Dosanjh’s Vocals (Watch Video).

Watch Bebo and Kriti Sanon Enjoying Pizza

