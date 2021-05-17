Cyclone Tauktae has started to show its impact in Mumbai city. Authorities have warned people to not step out and stay home amid the heavy rainfall. Due to this many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media and urged fans to stay home and be safe. Big B, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, and more celebrities have appealed to Mumbaikars to follow the guidelines. Have a look. Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies into 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', Tropical Cyclone to Hit Gujarat Today; Check Cyclone Path and Intensity.

Amitabh Bachchan

Hope everyone is safe and well in Mumbai. Please stay home and take care! #CycloneTauktae — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) May 17, 2021

Kartik Aaryan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor

Diana Penty

Shruti Seth

Waiting for #CycloneTauktae to pass Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/p7kh2LaPXg — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) May 17, 2021

