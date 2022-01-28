Salman Khan’s passion for singing is known to all and he has taken it to a new level. The actor has shared the teaser of his upcoming track “Dance With Me” and his swag is unmissable. He’s looking all cool and stylish in this teaser video. The complete song will be out on January 29.

Watch The Teaser Of Dance With Me Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)