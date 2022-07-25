Darlings trailer is out! The dark comedy film about a hilarious story of a woman and her mother is catchy. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Set against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story explores the lives of a quirky mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, finds courage and love as they try to find their place in the world." The flick will arrive on Netflix on August 5. Darlings To Premiere On Netflix! Watch Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah’s Announcement Video.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)