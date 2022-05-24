Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is the upcoming film backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and the actress’ Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia with other cast members Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah, confirmed that the film will directly premiere on the streaming giant, Netflix. The premiere date of this move helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen is yet to be revealed. Darlings: Alia Bhatt’s Film Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House Sold to Netflix – Reports.

Darlings On Netflix

IS DARLINGS COMING TO NETFLIX?? 👀 If you ask Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, you might not get an answer 😅 #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/eUAA87chWu — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2022

