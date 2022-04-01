A new song from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi was unveiled by the makers today (April 1). Titled "Thaan Liya", the song sees AB's Gangram Chaudhary's determination to pass the exam. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Tanishkaa Sanghvi, the melody is inspiring as it echoes how determination can lead a person to success. Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur’s Film To Stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix From April 7 (Watch Teaser).

