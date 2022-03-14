Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang! As the actor today (March 14) took to social media and announced that his upcoming film Dasvi, has skipped its theatrical release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix instead. The movie releases online on April 7. Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam’s Flick To Opt for a Direct to Digital Premiere.

Watch Teaser:

