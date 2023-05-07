The Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules show took place at Bengaluru’s Good Shepherd Auditorium on May 6. The attendees were in for a treat as the Padukone sisters too were spotted at the show. Deepika Padukone, who has fans across the globe, was seen along with her sister Anisha Padukone at Jay Shetty’s Love Rules show. From the Padukone sisters arriving at the venue, watching the show and exiting the place, pics and videos of the same have surfaced online and fans can’t keep calm. From Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez; Here Are the Bollywood Celebs Spotted at Backstreet Boys Concert!

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone at Jay Shetty’s #LoveRules show in Bangalore. #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/jSiY2S8Kk1 — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) May 6, 2023

Deepika Padukone at Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules show in Bangalore with her family yesterday. #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/mW3kO8wPoL — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) May 7, 2023

