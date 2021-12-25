83, which recently hit the theatres, is a successful hit. Ranveer Singh and the team are getting love from all around the world for their film. Deepika, who essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife in the film, penned an emotional note after the release of the film, sharing why she said yes to the film. Posting a video from the premiere, she said she did the film only for her mother. She went on to talk about how women sacrifice so much in order to let someone else fulfil their dreams, and she is absolutely mesmerised by them.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

