Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are perhaps the most stylish B-town couple. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening, they came ready to serve looks and we simply can't get enough. No doubt the B-town diva and handsome hunks serves regal look in their traditional look. Deepika wore a glamorous embroidered jumpsuit with a trailing cape. Meanwhile, Ranveer wore a sleek sherwani. No doubt they looked like match-made in heaven, isn't it? Not just this, Deepika and Ranveer met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the event. No doubt, we are having Bajirao Mastani moment here. Several of the A-list Bollywood stars from Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt have all been invited for the launch. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani and Other B-town Celebs Attend Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch (Watch Video).

Check The Pictures Here:

Deepika Padukone Looks Ethereal In This Pictures:

Mommy ate and left no crumbs 🤌 pic.twitter.com/VLJ18Z44Ye — Deepika Padukone Era (@DeepveerKingdom) March 31, 2023

Check The Video Here:

Check Ranveer-Deepika's Entry Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

