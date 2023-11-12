This year, we saw B-towners arriving and leaving parties held in Mumbai by various celebrities in the last few days. Couples, including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, and many other celebs were seen attending the Diwali parties. However, there was one couple who would usually grace such events, missing from all the Diwali bashes. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most adorable pairs in tinsel town. Recently, the couple shared a couple of pictures on their Instagram where they are seen performing Diwali Pooja. In the first picture, Deepika is seen kissing Ranveer's cheeks, and in the other two pictures, they are performing havan at home. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Share Heartwarming Wedding Video For FIRST Time on KWK 8, Check Out Top 5 Aww-dorable Moments Here!.

