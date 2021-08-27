Sonu Sood met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the capital, soon after which the announcement of his association with the party was announced. The actor has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ Program, which will be launched soon.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and actor Sonu Sood address a joint press conference Sonu Sood ji has agreed to become the brand ambassador of our 'Desh Ke Mentors' program which will be launched soon: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/Aa5cxZWrMc — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

