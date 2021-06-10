Delhi High Court has dismissed Sushant Singh Rajput's father's plea to put a stay on the release Nyay: The Justice which apparently is based on the actor's death. The filmmaker had earlier argued in court that there is no similarity or mention of the actor's name in the movie.

#Breaking: Delhi High Court refuses to stay the release of film 'Nyay: The Justice' which is based on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice Sanjeev Narula dismisses the plea moved by Rajput's father. #SSR #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/m7ebB00R4E — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 10, 2021

