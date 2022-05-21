Kangana Ranaut's latest release Dhaakad starring Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles has been unable to grab audiences attention. As the actioner could only manage to mint Rs 50 lakh on its day one at the ticket window. FYI, Dhaakad faced a tough coemption from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in the theatres on the same date. Dhaakad Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Fiery Avatar Is Awe-Inspiring In This Kickass Action Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dhaakad Box Office Collection:

#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)