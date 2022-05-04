Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal in the lead. The makers are all set to release the first song titled “She’s On Fire” tomorrow. Ahead of that, you got to check out the teaser of this track and Kangana has literally geared up to set your screens on fire with her impeccable act. Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is Feisty And Bold As Agent Agni; Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee Look Promising In This Action Thriller (Watch Video).

Dhaakad Song She’s On Fire Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

