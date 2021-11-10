Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka is one of the most awaited films of the year which will be streaming on Netflix from November 19. Now, ahead of the release, the makers have dropped new footage from the thriller that sees Kartik aka TV news anchor Arjun Pathak urging viewers to share their story with the hashtag #KyaKhoyaKyaPaaya. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, this one is an official remake of the Korean movie The Terror Live.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)