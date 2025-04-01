Veteran actor Dharmendra recently underwent eye surgery. On Tuesday (April 1), the 89-year-old Bollywood legend was captured by the paparazzi leaving a hospital in Mumbai with an eye bandage on his left eye. In a video shared by the pAPS, the Sholay star was seen interacting with them. He said, "Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bohot dum hai. Abhi bhi bohot jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh graft ho gayi hai." Dressed in a printed shirt, black trousers and a black hat, the cinema legend expressed gratitude to his fans, saying, "Aata hoon haan. Love you my audience and fans. I am strong." Ajith Kumar Health Update: Vidaa Muyarchi Actor Undergoes Minor Surgery Following Diagnosis of a Small Tumour – Reports.

Dharmendra Interacts With Paps After Eye Surgery in Mumbai

