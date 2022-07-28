Kookie Gulati’s upcoming thriller Dhoka Round D Corner stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar. The first glimpse of the film featuring the lead cast and in the background a voiceover talks about terrorism, politics, slogans and much more. The end of the glimpse reveals ‘Get ready to be deceived’. Dhokha Round D Corner To Arrive In Theatres On September 23 (View Poster).

Watch First Glimpse Of Dhokha Round D Corner Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)