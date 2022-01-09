Dia Mirza is having a gala time on Sunday (January 9), as she posted a video of her along with stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi dancing on Akon's viral song, Bananza, and it's awesomesauce. In the video, the mother-daughter can be seen in matching pyjamas grooving to the melody. Weekend done right!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)