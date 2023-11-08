Ah, the classic case of mistaken identity causing a stir! It's amazing how a little speculation can lead to a whole buzz on the internet. The rumor mill never takes a break, does it? Well, since morning, the internet has been abuzz with a picture claiming that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugged Salman Khan at a Diwali party organized by designer Manish Malhotra. Apart from Aishwarya and Salman, other guests included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Other Celebs Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style (Watch Videos),

The Rumour:

It all began when a video and pictures surfaced, capturing Salman Khan embracing a woman clad in a red dress. Even though the woman's face remained elusive, social media was quick to speculate that it was Aishwarya and Salman, possibly rekindling their connection after almost two decades at the Diwali bash.

The Image:

The Truth:

A dekh le khayali palao banane wale jobless and scensless peoples😂 peocoke k pank lagane se jaisa sab bird peocoke nahi ban jate..🤧 waise red pehanke sab Aishwarya rai nahi ban jati... 🌚🤣 https://t.co/V1I3g65509 pic.twitter.com/H8jWaUW5x0 — Aishwarya- Beauty with brain✨ (@Aishwar37180491) November 8, 2023

The Truth Unfold:

Plot twist! The truth unraveled like a Bollywood drama. So, it turns out, it wasn't Aishwarya Rai but Sooraj Pancholi's sister, Sana Pancholi, who shared that hug with the Tiger 3 star.

