Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in for a treat on this November 2nd! On the occasion of King Khan’s 57th birthday, his iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ, would be re-released in select theatres across the country. YRF shared a post and confirmed citing that DDLJ will be screened in PVR Cinemas, INOX Movies and India Cinepolis. Fans Gather Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat To Get a Glimpse of King Khan Ahead of His 57th Birthday (Watch Viral Video).

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge In Theatres

Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen ❤️ Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in theatres @_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @IndiaCinepolis pic.twitter.com/1FFJm4lhwl — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 31, 2022

