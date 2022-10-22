Akshay Kumar’s character Rajesh “Raju” Rathod from Hera Pheri is indeed one of the most loved ones. A fan shared picture of Akshay's character inspired rangoli and the superstar couldn’t keep calm. He retweeted the post and mentioned, “I love it! Hope it brings a smile on all the visitors face like it did on mine.” Did Akshay Kumar Confirm Hera Pheri 3 While Replying to 'Shyam' Suniel Shetty's Birthday Wish? (View Tweet).

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Hera Pheri-Inspired Rangoli

Like this? I love it! Hope it brings a smile on all the visitors face like it did on mine 😁 Happy Diwali wishes in advance ✨ https://t.co/5KTdiejnZj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2022

