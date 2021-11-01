Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Doctor G's release date is finally out! The social drama which is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap will be releasing next year on June 17. The makers made the official announcement today (November 1) along with sharing a new poster from the film. Doctor G also stars Shefali Shah in a major role.

