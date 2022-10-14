Doctor G released in theatres today and the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer has opened to mixed response from critics. While some found the medical campus comedy a light-hearted tale, many others found the screenplay dull. The casts’ performances have been praised, but not the ‘nonsensical jokes’. Take a look at some of the tweets on the film produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Dares To Lose His 'Male Touch' To Win Us Over!

Times of India – His (Ayushmann Khurrana) performance is lived-in and at par with some of his finer acts in the past. Rakul Preet Singh displays her acting chops beautifully without taking attention away from the central conflict of the movie.

India Today – Doctor G could have been a better script if it wanted to champion gender equality. It could have made men be empathetic towards the women in their lives. However, it went wrong in many ways.

Koimoi – Anubhuti Kashyap jumps into feature films after a quirky attempt with Gulshan Devaiah’s Afsos & afsos this ain’t a perfect transition.

Watch The Trailer Of Doctor G Below:

NDTV Movies – Doctor G is a fun film that addresses issues that matter with all the seriousness that they deserve. The blend of humour and socially-inflected drama has an easy flow to it thanks principally to the quality of the writing and the performances by a cast clued in fully to the unusual tonalities of the film.

Scroll.in – The film has the look and feel of too many television episodes crammed into a 124-minute film. At its most basic, Doctor G is an excuse for the fish-out-of-water brand of comedy in which Khurrana excels.

Hindustan Times – Ayushmann Khurrana is breezy but he should note that the trope, the formula is starting to get old now. He needs to reinvent before it’s too late. Rakul Preet has very less to do in the film, which is sad because she is earnest and likeable in whatever scenes she has.

