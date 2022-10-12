Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's feel-good film Double XL trailer is out and it revolves around two aspiring young women who are pretty much pissed by this body-shaming approach of society. Well Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan who asks Huma's hand for a dance makes his acting debut. The trailer stars the two Bollywood diva who meet each other by fate but becomes each other's strength and motivation. Double XL: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan To Make His Acting Debut in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-Starrer (View Pic).

Double XL Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)