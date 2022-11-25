Drishyam 2 has successfully crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in a week’s time! The crime-thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead now stands at a total of Rs 104.66 crore in India. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a SOLID SCORE in Week 1… TERRIFIC weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.62 cr. Total: ₹ 104.66 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1UhC9E6Uah — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2022

