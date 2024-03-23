Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, is stepping into the spotlight for the first time, but not as an actor. He's joining forces with his friends Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma to host a new podcast called Dumb Biryani. The said talk show will be limited to six episodes and will explore the life of these three friends. The promo of the podcast released online sees Orry, Salman, Arhaan's parents and many more. Have a look! Is Salman Khan Launching Nephew Arhaan Khan in Bollywood? Arbaaz Khan Reacts to the Viral Rumour.

Watch Dumb Biryani Promo:

