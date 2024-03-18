Arbaaz Khan recently addressed rumours of Salman Khan launching his nephews, Arhaan Khan (Arbaaz's son) and Nirvaan (Sohail Khan's son), in a film. In an interview with News18, Arbaaz downplayed the speculation, stating, "They’re still rumours according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet." However, Arbaaz did acknowledge Arhaan's aspirations for a Bollywood career. "It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also," he added. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's Wedding Made Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri Upset – Reports.

Is Arhaan Khan Getting Launched By Salman Khan?

