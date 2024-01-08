Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film, Dunki, continues its triumphant streak, completing two successful weeks and maintaining momentum into the third. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie has impressively amassed a global box office total of Rs 444.44 crores within 18 days. Alongside Khan, the stellar cast including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and others contributes to the film's success. The combination of Shah Rukh Khan's star power, the talented ensemble's performances, and Hirani's storytelling prowess has proven to be a winning formula, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the film's potential OTT release. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s Film Grosses Rs 417.10 Crore Worldwide!

Dunki Box Office Update

