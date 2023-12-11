As excitement peaks for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, fans are treated to a fresh delight: the release of a captivating romantic track titled "O Mahi". Penned by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, the song's essence encapsulates pure love, with a video featuring SRK and Taapsee in a dessert setting. Scheduled for a December 21, 2023 release, Dunki boasts a stellar cast including Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Answers What ‘Dunki’ Means, Excites Fans With Teaser Of Upcoming Track ‘O Maahi’ (Watch Video).

Listen To O Mahi Song Here:

