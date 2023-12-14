With just days to go before his much-anticipated film Dunki hits theaters on December 21, Shah Rukh Khan is spreading the love online. Taking to X (previously called Twitter), SRK expressed his gratitude to cricketer Chris Gayle, a little fan and countless other admirers who grooved to Dunki's energetic song "Lutt Putt Gaya." Known for his warm and genuine connection with fans, SRK didn't just post a generic thank-you message. He went the extra mile to personally reply to each fan who shared their dance videos, showering them with individual thank-yous and love. Ahead of Dunki's Release, Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan (Watch Video).

SRK Thanks Chris Gayle

And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha https://t.co/0Ii6B0GX6H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

'Little Fan'

Thank u… Big hugs for ‘little fan’!! https://t.co/tzm39g5eZe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

"Lutt Putt Gaya" Fever

Love from Japan

Wonderful!!! Thank u girls…. Big hugs and send my love to your loved ones in Japan! Hope you all enjoy #Dunki https://t.co/BDhqcrYbUn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)