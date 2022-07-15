Shah Rukh Khan has three major films lined up for 2023 and one among them is Dunki. The superstar was photographed at the Mumbai Airport last night and he looked dapper in a casual outfit that he teamed up with a black overcoat. He sported sunglasses, mask and shoes. SRK has reportedly jetted off to London to shoot Rajkumar Hirani’s film. As per reports, he would also be travelling to Europe for the shoot of the film co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh Khan’s Picture With Rajkumar Hirani From The Sets Of Dunki Goes Viral On Social Media.

Shah Rukh Khan At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

King Khan

Keeping It Cool And Casual

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)