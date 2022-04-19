Shah Rukh Khan is not waiting for the releases of his Pathaan and the upcoming film with Atlee, as going by the reports, he has already begun shooting for his movie with Rajkumar Hirani. While there is no official announcement on this, fans are already spreading this gossip that the movie is titled Return Ticket. Some have even made their own posters for the film. Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Reveal His New Salt-n-Pepper Look With Long Hair? Know the Truth About This Viral Pic.

Check out the tweets below:

It is 12 o'clock according to Bangladesh time. Presenting The Dream Project Fanmade Poster of #ReturnTicket @iamsrk Hope you see it. When you see it, it is the best birthday gift for me. pic.twitter.com/drh5ZaxHgc — Mahadi Rahman (@MahadiGFX01) April 18, 2022

More Fanmade Posters

Another One

As Per 'Rumers'...

As per Rumers the Title of #ShahRukhKhan and #RHirani film is revealed as #ReturnTicket , let's wait and watch. pic.twitter.com/zSwqsXMqeV — Junior (@jamraizKhan16) April 18, 2022

Releasing on 'Dussrea 2023'

However, there is no source as to where this rumour began from. The team is tightly lipped about the project, with no official announcement out. We will update you, if there is any official info on the project.

