Shah Rukh Khan has fans around the world and they all wait to catch a glimpse of King Khan. On the auspicious occasion of Eid 2023, SRK’s fans have gathered outside his Mannat bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, and are eagerly looking forward to see him and wish him Eid Mubarak. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Entering Mannat House in His New White Rolls Royce 555 Costing Rs 10 Crore! (Watch Video).

SRK Fans Outside Mannat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)