Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe and all wait to catch a glimpse of him. The SRKians are in for a treat today and his new picture has been shared by the superstar’s manager on social media. He has donned a casual outfit, kept a clean shaven look and is all smiles as he poses for the camera. Fans are all hearts for this classic look of Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Posts A Shirtless Picture Flaunting His Chiselled Body, Sporting Beard And Hair Tied Into A Messy Bun.

Shah Rukh Khan - A Timeless Classic

In a world full of Trends… A Timeless Classic! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/qgRa0ZWz12 — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) July 6, 2022

Classy

Mashallah ♥️♥️ — Saloni Sharma (@salonisrkian) July 6, 2022

LIT Look

King Khan

100%

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)