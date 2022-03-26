Shah Rukh Khan has set the temperatures soaring with his latest picture. Bollywood’s King Khan who’d next be seen in Pathaan has shared a shirtless picture in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body, sporting beard and his hair has been tied into a messy bun. Well, one just wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off from SRK’s rugged avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

