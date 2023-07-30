Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have reportedly chosen to part ways amicably after 18 years of marriage. According to reports from Hindustan Times and HT City, the couple has been living separately for over a year now, with Fardeen residing in Mumbai with his mother, and Natasha in London. Natasha is the daughter of veteran actor Mumtaz. The duo, who tied the knot in December 2005, share two children together - a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan, born in 2013, and a son named Azarius Fardeen Khan, born in 2017. Fardeen Khan in Visfot: Actor's Comeback Bollywood Movie After 13 Years is Remake of Venezuelan Film Rock Paper Scissors.

