Farhan Akhtar never misses a chance to express his love for Shibani Dandekar. While all eyes are on Farhan and Shibani’s wedding, here’s something special that the actor has shared for his soon-to-be wife. While sharing this quirky post Farhan captioned it as, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar”. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Are All Set To Get Married on February 21, Confirms Javed Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar’s Post For Shibani Dandekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

