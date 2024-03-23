Zoya Akhtar threw a grand bash for her close family and friends on Friday, March 22. Among the attendees who graced the party were the power couple Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, who marked their presence at the party in rather casual outfits. Farhan was wearing a mustard tee shirt and shorts, while Shibani rocked an oversized tee with blue trousers. Javed Akhtar and Farah Khan were also seen arriving for the party. Javed Akhtar came in his trademark Kurta-pyjama ensemble, while Farah was seen wearing a long red kurta. Don 3: Has Farhan Akhtar Delayed Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani Starrer Due to Scheduling Issues? Here’s What We Know!.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar and Farah Khan Arrive at Zoya Akhtar’s Residence

