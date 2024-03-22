Don 3 features Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. According to recent reports, the production of this highly anticipated film has been delayed. Farhan Akhtar, who directs the third installment of the thrilling franchise, has signed on to a project with director Razneesh Ghai. As per Peepingmoon.com, filming for Don 3 is scheduled to commence in December, while the project with the director of Dhaakad is set to begin shooting in June. The untitled project is reportedly project by Farhan under Excel Entertainment banner. Another contributing factor to the delay of Don 3 is its incomplete script. However, there has been no official announcement regarding these details yet. Don 3: Kiara Advani Charges Whopping Rs 13 Crore for Her Role in Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's Film - Reports.

Don 3 Delayed?

EXCLUSIVE!! #FarhanAkhtar DELAYS #RanveerSingh's #Don3 to focus on his acting project.. The third part of the action franchise will now roll in December 2024! Farhan has signed #Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai's next action film, produced by @excelmovies!https://t.co/aPHW1LySDj — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 22, 2024

