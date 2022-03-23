Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 23) and shared a super happy picture with wifey Shibani Dandekar. In the image, both of them are all in smiles. The dreamy picture is from their wedding ceremony days. Farhan captioned the post as, "Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon." Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Beautiful Glimpses From Their Civil Wedding Ceremony! (View Pics).

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)