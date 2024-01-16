Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his highly awaited film Fighter, was recently spotted in Mumbai. On January 16, Hrithik was seen arriving for an event in a very classy look, wearing a jacket with the name tag 'Patty' written on it. Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, in the film. The actor could be seen rocking his look with a white tee and white pants, combining it with white shoes and black shades. The actor looked handsome as always. Siddharth Anand's Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The aerial action film hits theaters on January 25, 2024. Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Promises Adrenaline Rush; Siddharth Anand’s Aerial Actioner Evokes Patriotism (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)