Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Makers of the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' have finally unveiled the film's much-awaited official trailer.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan dropped the trailer which he captioned, "Dil aasmaan ke naam...aur jaan desh ke naam. Jai Hind #FighterTrailer OUT NOW. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2HGV8qCXXG/

The three-minute-nine-second long 'Fighter' trailer takes the audience on an epic journey with the elite unit of the Indian Air Force - the Air Dragons. The squad members embark on a mission to safeguard our skies and nation by confronting looming threats. The trailer beautifully encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of these heroes.

With power-packed aerial action sequences, hard-hitting dialogues and strong performances of the star cast the 'Fighter' trailer perfectly hits the patriotic nerve.

The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

In the trailer, Hrithik's character could be seen fighting with a terrorist and delivering a powerful dialogue, "POK ka matlab hai Pakistan occupied Kashmir, tumne occupy kiya hai...maalik hum hain. Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi par utar aaye to tumhara har mohalla IOP ban jayega..India Occupied Pakistan."

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' in her kitty.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

