Fighter's track "Dil Banaane Waaleya" is an emotional masterpiece flawlessly performed by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The song enhances a crucial moment in the film when Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, experiences detachment from his team. Evoking a sense of patriotism, the song naturally connects with audiences, immersing them in its emotional depth. Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s Film Is Loaded With Aerial Action Sequences, Whistle-Worthy Dialogues and Patriotism (Watch Video). Watch Dil Banaane Waaleya Song Here: Watch Fighter Video:

