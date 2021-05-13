Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a film titled Free. This one is will narrate the untold story of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The main purpose of the movie is positivity. It will be directed by Montoo Bassi and will get adapted into 21 languages.

Have a look:

The Untold Story of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his birthday today. The film aims to spread positivity. It will be Directed by Montoo Bassi and will get adapted in 21 languages. With a global release in more than 100 countries. Happy birthday Gurudev @srisri pic.twitter.com/ixOGrpYO7Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 13, 2021

