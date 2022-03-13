Pulkit Samrat has started to shoot for Fukrey 3 in New Delhi, helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. He has shared two pictures from the sets of the film. One of it features Pulkit holding the clapboard and the other one features him with co-stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and others.

Pulkit Samrat Starts Shooting For Fukrey 3

